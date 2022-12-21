Deadly crash shuts down highway on west side

Police say a woman was ejected from her car and killed after the vehicle rolled several times.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash on the west side has closed down the highway while officials investigate what happened.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on the ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 151 West.

Police say a woman in her mid 20s was ejected from her vehicle after rolling it over several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger also suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say it's not clear at this time what caused the driver to roll over, but they are investigating.

Officials say it will take a few hours to clear the scene once they complete their investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.