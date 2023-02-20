Deadly crash on Loop 410 backs up morning traffic

A man was trying to cross Loop 410 at Jackson-Keller when he was hit by a car and killed.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has backed up traffic on Loop 410 near the exit for Jackson-Keller on the northwest side of town.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Loop 410 EB just before the exit for Castle Hills. The driver did stop, pulling over to render aid to the victim.

That victim was pronounced dead by EMS when they arrived at the scene.

Loop 410 EB is closed to just one lane while police work to inestigate and clear the scene of the accident. Avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

