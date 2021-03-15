Mother, 3 children dead in 7-vehicle crash in north Harris County

A woman and three of her children were killed in a crash Sunday near the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed and another person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night in north Harris County.

The crash happened near the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash and Life Flight was called to the scene for two survivors, authorities said.

A woman and her infant child were killed in the crash. Two other children were taken to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

A person in one of the other vehicles was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

