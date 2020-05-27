Deadly crash in Converse caused by erratic driver, witnesses say

Witnesses told police it appeared the erratic driver was attempting to pass slower traffic in the northbound lane. An adult man died at the crash scene.

CONVERSE, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly crash that witnesses say was caused by an erratic driver.

The call came in to Converse Police Department around 4:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 5000 block of FM 1516 for a major accident involving two vehicles. Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles involved had been driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, going northbound on FM 1516.

Police said the driver, who they believe to be at fault, died at the scene. His name has not been released, but police said he is an adult.

Investigators believe the vehicle entered into the southbound lanes of traffic, causing a head-on collision with the second vehicle involved. According to witnesses, it appeared the erratic driver was attempting to pass slower traffic in the northbound lane.

The driver and the two passengers in the second vehicle were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.