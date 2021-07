When firefighters arrived at the scene at the access road near Valero Way, they discovered someone had died.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters found a body inside a raging car fire on the access road of Loop 1604 at Valero Way early Monday morning. Huge flames could be seen just after 4 a.m. coming from the vehicle.

The San Antonio Fire Department said crews put the fire out quickly and then found at least one person inside the car who had died.

Police are working to determine what caused the fire. It appears the car crashed into a barricade.