Man dies in crash on west side after leaving a party

Two men were going home around 1:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of his SUV and ran into a pole, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver died in a rollover crash on the west side early Friday morning, police said. The accident shut down the access road to Loop 410 for several hours while crews investigated.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men were going home after a party around 1:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of his SUV and ran into a pole near Lakeside Parkway, south of Highway 151.