Police investigating deadly accident at I-37 and Pecan Valley

The accident caused an hours-long traffic backup as crews worked to clear the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly accident early Thursday morning on the south side.

The accident happened at I-37 near the Pecan Valley exit around 6 a.m.

There is no word on what led up the accident or how it happened, but officials did confirm one person was killed.

The accident caused an hours-long traffic backup as crews worked to clear the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic was moving quickly again in the area.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for new information.

