Newborn found dead in porta potty in NE Harris County, Sheriff Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A newborn boy was found dead in a porta potty in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This scene is unfolding at Magnolia Gardens Park in the 18000 block of Riverside Drive near Highway 90, which is in the Channelview-Sheldon area.

Harris County Sheriff deputies said the newborn's body was discovered by the company that was going to empty out the porta potty.

Investigators say the newborn was a full-term Hispanic male with an umbilical cord still attached.

The last time the company came to clean the porta potties was at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies said.

Investigators said the medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy report on the baby, hoping to provide more details.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to please contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

