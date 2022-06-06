Historians say D-Day was among the greatest military achievements ever

US and British leaders took years to plan the massive invasion of mainland Europe in hopes of toppling Hitler's regime.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historians regard D-Day as among the greatest military achievements ever.

After nearly five years of war, most of western Europe was occupied by German troops or fascist governments. American and British leaders took years to plan the massive invasion of mainland Europe in hopes of toppling Hitler's regime.



Let's connect the dots.

It combined over 156,000 U.S., British and Canadian troops, along with nearly 7,000 ships to pull it off.

The goal was to trick the Nazis into thinking the invasion would take part on a different part of the French coast. Troops and supplies were in place by May, but bad weather delayed the launch by a month. All five beaches were secured within five days of the invasion, which brought 2.5 million troops and 4 million tons of supplies.

Peter Smoothy, 97, served in the British Royal Navy and landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

“The first thing I remember are the poor lads who didn’t come back ... It’s a long time ago now, nearly 80 years ... And here we are still living,” he told The Associated Press.

“We’re thinking about all these poor lads who didn’t get off the beach that day, their last day, but they’re always in our minds.”

The massive influx of troops marked a decisive turning point in World War II and Germany surrendered less than a year later.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.