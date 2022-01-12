Day 5 of Juan David Ortiz trial | More testimony expected on former Border Patrol agent's trial

An attorney assigned to the prosecution team resigned on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz began on Monday in San Antonio. He is accused of murdering four women in Laredo in 2018.

Friday marks day five of this trial. KENS 5 is livestreaming it in the video player above when available.

As this trial continues, a development occurred; an attorney assigned to the prosecution team resigned. Associate District Attorney Joshua Davila stepped down Thursday morning, according to Webb County officials.

Webb County District Attorney and lead prosecutor Isidro Alaniz stated Davila's resignation has nothing to do with the ongoing trial and will not impact the remainder of court proceedings.

The jury viewed more video of the 10-hour interrogation between the former Border Patrol agent and law enforcement.

Ortiz began opening up about his interactions with Erika Pena, the woman he paid for sex and held at gunpoint before she escaped and contacted a Texas DPS trooper.

Ortiz told investigators he felt an "impending doom" and suicidal during the events leading up to his arrest at a hotel parking garage on Sept. 15, 2018.

Investigators held up crime scene photos for Ortiz to see, explaining how the four victims looked before and after their murders.

The trial was moved from Webb County to San Antonio. Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.