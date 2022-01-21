David's Legacy Foundation offering pro bono legal services for people affected by bullying

The project was formed in honor of David Molak, who took his own life after relentless bullying.

David's Legacy Foundation said Friday it is offering pro bono legal services to students and families dealing with bullying.

It's part of the organization's Don't Bully Me legal aid project. The project was formed in honor of David Molak, who took his own life after relentless bullying.

The project is also in partnership with San Antonio Legal Aid Services. The service along with other Texas attorneys are offering pro bono legal advice and support to families and students across the state.

The legal advisers can also educated parents of students dealing with bullying about their legal rights and remedies to put a stop to the bullying. The program makes use of tools and policies implemented by David's Law, which was signed in 2017.

“This partnership forges crucial and invaluable connections between students who are the targets of bullying, their families, and resources they might not know exist,” said David’s Legacy Foundation Founder Maurine Molak. “Our partnership with SALSA allows us to serve and help more families than ever before.”

“SALSA’s mission is to provide accessible legal services for at-risk individuals and families in the community and we are thrilled to be partnering with David’s Legacy Foundation on such an important program like the Don’t Bully Me Project.” said Sarah Dingivan, SALSA Executive Director.

The organizations are offering a free, virtual event about cyberbullying and Texas law. The event is February 10, 2022 and is open to all attorneys interested in learning more about the project. Click here for the Zoom registration.