SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are seeking your help to find a missing adult.

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday evening for David Oates. He was last seen in the 2000 block of Kaiser Drive in San Antonio.

He has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

Oates has grey hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and 260 pounds.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of the missing person, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.