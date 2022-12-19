Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonion location

The trendy restaurant will be located at 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, near the intersection with Hunt Lane

SAN ANTONIO — Spicy chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken, will open its first San Antonio location Wednesday.

The trendy restaurant will be located at 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, near the intersection with Hunt Lane. The opening hours will be from 11am until 10pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 11am until 11pm, Friday and Saturday.

Dave's Hot Chicken was started by a group of friends in Los Angeles as a late-night pop-up eatery in East Hollywood. It quickly gained popularity and lines began to stretch around the block. A year later, the friends opened up their first brick and mortar location in a strip mall. Since then, the restaurant chain has expanded across the United States and Canada.

