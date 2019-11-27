SPRING BRANCH, Texas — On November 26, a 77-year-old man in Spring Branch was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in the 200 block of Cimarron, according to a release from the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Before he was flown by AirLife to University Hospital in San Antonio, the victim was able to talk with deputies and identify the suspects who took off from the home in the victim's red Honda Civic.

A short time later, officers with the Bulverde Police Department found the suspect car on US Highway 281 south near Casey Road.

Inside of the car was Michael Rodriguez, 37, and the victim's daughter, Amy Elliot, 42.

Rodriguez and Elliot were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.