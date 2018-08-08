A mother diagnosed with a deadly liver disease says she's not ready to give up on life, but time is running out and financial instability is preventing a living liver donor from stepping in to save her life.

Michelle Herrera, 44, says her doctor estimates she has less than five years to live unless she receives a liver transplant.

Right now, more than 1,300 people are on the waiting life for a liver transplant in Texas, according to the latest report by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network and it could take years for Herrera to finally receive a liver. It’s time she says she doesn’t have.

"I don't like my family seeing me sick, I'm not the sick one, I'm the strong one," Herrera said.

But more than three years ago, her energy plummeted. The working mother who also coached girls in volleyball and soccer couldn't keep up.

"I started getting real tired and I didn't know why," Herrera said.

She says she spent a year in and out of doctors' offices before she was finally diagnosed with stage four Cirrhosis of the liver, a disease that can cause liver failure. She says she thought she had about 20 years of life in her, but at the beginning of April her doctor delivered a message that would alter her life.

"He finally just says, 'you know, it's a good maybe five [years],'" Herrera said.

Desperate and concerned, she says her only option is a living liver donor. University Hospital Transplant Doctor Tarunjeet Klair says patients in the late stages of Cirrhosis of the liver can face serious health complications, which can disqualify them from a liver transplant if they wait too long.

With the clock ticking, Herrera turned to her family for help and her daughter, Dana Haiby, was the perfect match.

"I felt like I was meant to do it," Haiby said.

The single mother of three agreed to donate 60 percent of her liver to her mother. Herrera’s liver transplant case was presented to the medical board who chose to delay the transplant because Haiby could not prove financial stability.

University Hospital says in order to approve a living liver transplant donor, they must prove they can financially care for themselves after the surgery to prevent financial hardship.

Herrera says her insurance will cover the transplant, but with bills pilling up, they need help raising money to help cover her daughter's expenses after the surgery.

Guajardo, Adilene

“I don’t want to live just five years,” Herrera said.

The transplant has been delayed until September, which is when some financial help will be available, but Herrera says it won't be enough to cover 6-8 weeks of recovery time required for her daughter and care for her three children.

If you would like to help the family you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

© 2018 KENS