San Antonio Spurs fans had one last chance to say farewell to former guard Danny Green before he heads to Toronto to begin a new season with a new team.

Green showed up at True North SA from 1-2 p.m. Sunday afternoon to meet with fans, take pictures and sign autographs. Green spent the last eight years with the Spurs organization and helped the team win an NBA Championship in 2014.

“I thought it was very important…to say goodbye to friends and family and the fans,” Green said. “I wanted to do something. At first, it was tough (getting traded), but I still have a house here. I still live here. I still have friends and family here. So, I’ll be back. Hopefully, I’ll have a long career ahead and maybe finish out as a Spur, but you never know.”

Danny Green was traded earlier in the offseason to the Raptors as a part of the Kawhi Leonard trade. Due to salary cap rules, Green was a casualty to make the finances work in this deal.

Green was certainly a fan favorite in the Alamo City and should hear a lot of cheers on January 3 when his Raptors come to the AT&T Center.

© 2018 KENS