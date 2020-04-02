LYTLE, Texas — Lytle Independent School District is reporting that students are taking part in a dangerous challenge, and are warning parents. The school district said children are daring each other to run out in front of car and trains and are acting out a smart phone app game.

Resident Mario Rodriguez is concerned this is happening in his community that he has called home for several years.

"You know these kids don't know any better," he said. "And they are putting their lives out in the line, just for a dare. "It is just dumb. You can't stop a train. We are human beings. We only have one life."

Lytle ISD says children are copying the video game 'Crossy Road' and are challenging each other to cross busy roads and train tracks while the vehicles are approaching.

On Monday, the school district posted a warning about the challenge after receiving tips from the police department. Cumorah Eldredge is the new safety and security coordinator for the school district. Her primary job is the safety of the staff and students. It is a new position that was created before Christmas.

"I want the community to trust us," she said. "I want them to know we are here to protect our kids."

She also mentioned after reaching out to one of her contacts in Austin, he told her this isn't just an issue in the small community.

"This is kind of an issue throughout the state," she said.

Eldredge is encouraging parents to speak with their children and for the community to be vigilant. If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to email cumorah.eldredge@lytleisd.org.