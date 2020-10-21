If you have seen Damani, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 14.

Damani Parker was last seen walking from the apartment in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road, not far from Westheimer and Lazy Hollow. They said he had on a white button shirt, black jeans, a black hoodie and sometimes even wears his sunglasses at night.

He also may have his school issued laptop with him.

He’s described as a black male with a light brown complexion. He is about six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.