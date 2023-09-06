Woman, dog die in southeast Dallas structure fire, officials say

Dallas fire crews were sent to the fire at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

DALLAS — A woman and dog have died in a house fire in southeast Dallas, officials confirmed to WFAA.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said units were sent at approximately 1:28 a.m. Wednesday to the 2700 block of Burger Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they reported heavy fire coming from a one-story residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 1:53 a.m., DFR said.

After the fire was put out, crews found a woman and dog both dead inside of the home.

There were no other injuries reported due to the fire. Officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for medical reasons, then was released.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, but it will remain undetermined pending the Medical Examiner’s final ruling on the victim’s cause of death.