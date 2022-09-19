Man fatally shot by security guard after pulling gun at gas station, Dallas police say

The guard asked the man to leave the store, but the man allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the guard.

DALLAS — Police are looking into an altercation that led to a deadly shooting late Sunday night at a gas station near downtown Dallas.

Officers responded to the shooting around the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue at 11:50 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at a gas station off Lemmon and North Central Expressway.

An investigation determined that the man was asked to leave a store when he pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened to shoot a security guard, police said. The security guard then shot the suspect.

The man was taken to a hospital and went into surgery, but he later died. The Medical Examiner is working to learn his identity.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are both investigating the shooting.

No other information has been provided at this time.