'Get down!': Video of police shootout inside Dallas motel room released

Police said two officers, Sr. Cpl. Rene Dominguez and officer David Cortinas, responded to the motel on a report of stolen property.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Body camera footage released by police on Friday showed an exchange of gunfire between a Dallas officer and a theft suspect inside a motel room earlier this week.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Red Crown Inn motel along U.S. 175 and St. Augustine Drive in southeast Dallas, near Interstate 20.

Police said two officers, Sr. Cpl. Rene Dominguez and Officer David Cortinas, responded to the motel on a report of stolen property.

The officers learned that a witness had tracked stolen equipment from a company to a room at the motel. When the officers arrived and knocked on the motel room door, they saw the theft suspect, Clifford Osmer, 41, trying to climb out of the window of the room, a police release said.

Dominguez's body camera footage showed Osmer trying to climb out of the window and then going back inside the room and closing the window.

A woman inside the room then walked out and told officers that Osmar was inside. When Dominguez entered the room, he saw a man sitting in a chair and then he saw Osmer standing in the back of the room.

Dominguez's body camera footage then showed Osmer raise his arms, taking what police called a "shooting stance." Osmer then fired his gun at Dominguez and Cortinas, police said.

Dominguez, as shown on his video, took cover behind the door of the motel room. Police said Osmer then came out of the bathroom and fired more shots at the officers.

Both Dominguez and Cortinas returned fire, striking Osmer.

Dominguez can be heard shouting, "Get down! Get down!" while Osmer told the officers to watch out for his cousin, who was also in the room.

Osmer, who on the video was telling officers he was shot in the neck, was taken to a hospital. Details on his condition were not released, but police on Friday said he was still alive.

Neither officer nor the two witnesses in the motel room were injured during the shooting.

Police said Osmer used a stolen weapon in the shooting. Officers also found the initial stolen property that was reported to be in the room.