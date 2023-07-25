Dashcam, bodycam videos show suspect driving U-Haul truck erratically, crashing into vehicles, shooting at officers before being shot

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia emphasized after showing the video that in all five of DPD's officer-involved shootings this year, his officers were fired at first.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a Dallas officer shot and injured a suspect who fired at the officer on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police said officers were investigating reports of a stolen U-Haul truck at about 11 a.m. in the Northwest Dallas area when they saw the suspect, 41-year-old Ryan Taylor, get into the truck and drive away.

Covert officers called in marked patrol officers to stop the truck, police said. But while stopped at an intersection, Taylor backed into the covert police vehicle, causing its airbags to deploy and hit a fire hydrant.

Taylor then reportedly fled down side streets, police said, striking multiple cars as he was driving away.

The suspect then reportedly drove onto the tollway and then onto Lemmon Avenue, where the suspect struck several vehicles near Dallas Love Field and then crashed and came to a rest in the southbound lanes. Dash camera video released Friday showed the U-Haul truck ramming into multiple vehicles on the tollway, nearly colliding with a city bus in the middle of an intersection and the crash that happened shortly thereafter.

Police said Taylor got out of the U-Haul truck and ran toward a private hanger area. Officer Kennan Craven and others ran after Taylor, police said, and reportedly fired a handgun at least twice at Craven. The officer then returned fire, striking Taylor twice in the leg.

No officers aside from Craven fired their weapons during the altercation, police said.

Officers recovered Taylor's handgun at the scene, police said, which had been reported stolen.

Police are charging Taylor with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a public servant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.

No one involved in the crashes with Taylor was seriously injured, police said. Taylor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

You can watch the full dashcam and bodycam video from the shootout here:

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia emphasized after showing the video on Friday that in all five of DPD's officer-involved shootings this year, their officers were fired upon first by the suspect.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed a large U-Haul truck that had crashed and had front-end damage. There were also several officers at the scene investigating the incident.