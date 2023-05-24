Can you guess where mosquitoes are the worst in Texas?

The pest control company's list is based on where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

DALLAS — Mosquitos are back, folks. And according to Orkin, Dallas-Fort Worth is the worst area in all of Texas for those pesky pests.

Orkin released its top 50 Mosquito Cities List, and DFW ranked No. 5 in the entire country. It was the highest Texas city, ahead of Houston (No. 9), San Antonio (No. 39) and Austin (No. 46).

On last year's list, Dallas ranked 6th in America for mosquitos. Los Angeles topped the list for the third year in a row.

This comes from Orkin's data, which is based on the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments.

Here's a look at the Top 50

Los Angeles Chicago New York Atlanta Dallas/Ft. Worth Washington, DC Philadelphia Detroit Houston Charlotte Raleigh-Durham Tampa Miami Orlando Denver San Francisco Seattle Cleveland, OH Baltimore Indianapolis Minneapolis Phoenix, AZ Grand Rapids Nashville Norfolk, VA Greenville, SC Columbus, OH Oklahoma City St. Louis Richmond Memphis Milwaukee Boston Kansas City, KS & MO Flint Sacramento Pittsburgh San Diego San Antonio Tulsa New Orleans Cincinnati Knoxville Myrtle Beach West Palm Beach Austin Greensboro, NC Spokane Bakersfield, CA Fresno

We generally see about 40% of the calendar year with mosquitos. On average over the past 30 to 40 years, we've gained about two days of mosquitos.

Tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites include:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys.

Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.

WFAA sister station, KHOU, contributed to this article.