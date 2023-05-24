x
Can you guess where mosquitoes are the worst in Texas?

The pest control company's list is based on where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

DALLAS — Mosquitos are back, folks. And according to Orkin, Dallas-Fort Worth is the worst area in all of Texas for those pesky pests.

Orkin released its top 50 Mosquito Cities List, and DFW ranked No. 5 in the entire country. It was the highest Texas city, ahead of Houston (No. 9), San Antonio (No. 39) and Austin (No. 46).

On last year's list, Dallas ranked 6th in America for mosquitos. Los Angeles topped the list for the third year in a row.

This comes from Orkin's data, which is based on the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments. 

Here's a look at the Top 50

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Chicago
  3. New York
  4. Atlanta
  5. Dallas/Ft. Worth
  6. Washington, DC
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Detroit
  9. Houston
  10. Charlotte
  11. Raleigh-Durham
  12. Tampa
  13. Miami
  14. Orlando
  15. Denver
  16. San Francisco
  17. Seattle
  18. Cleveland, OH
  19. Baltimore
  20. Indianapolis
  21. Minneapolis
  22. Phoenix, AZ
  23. Grand Rapids
  24. Nashville
  25. Norfolk, VA
  26. Greenville, SC
  27. Columbus, OH
  28. Oklahoma City
  29. St. Louis
  30. Richmond
  31. Memphis
  32. Milwaukee
  33. Boston
  34. Kansas City, KS & MO
  35. Flint
  36. Sacramento
  37. Pittsburgh
  38. San Diego
  39. San Antonio
  40. Tulsa
  41. New Orleans
  42. Cincinnati
  43. Knoxville
  44. Myrtle Beach
  45. West Palm Beach
  46. Austin
  47. Greensboro, NC
  48. Spokane
  49. Bakersfield, CA
  50. Fresno

We generally see about 40% of the calendar year with mosquitos. On average over the past 30 to 40 years, we've gained about two days of mosquitos.

Tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites include:

  • Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
  • Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.
  • Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys.
  • Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.

WFAA sister station, KHOU, contributed to this article.

