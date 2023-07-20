Dallas officials shut down community food bank, operators say

The People's Fridge served hundreds of hungry people since its inception during the pandemic's height. Organizers say code compliance shut down their operation.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The city of Dallas closed a community food bank for code violations, its operators say. The People's Fridge fed dozens of hungry people each day in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Akwete Tyehimba launched the take-what-you need, leave-what-you-can operation outside her storefront at the pandemic's height.

"There are really some heartbreaking things that we see," she said. "There's definitely a real need."

Tyehimba and other organizers say they're not sure why the city shut down the food bank. She says a compliance officer told her their work was "enabling" homelessness, potentially drawing people without homes to the shopping center and deterring them from seeking help through the city.

A city spokesperson said her team is reviewing the case to gather more information, but did not update WFAA prior to its provided deadline.

It's not yet clear which city ordinance the operation violated. Tyehimba said the compliance officer instructed her to remove the food table and refrigerator outside her store, but that he never gave her a written violation detailing the alleged problems.

Tyehimba said her team would quickly secure a permit different than the ones it already has if the city informs her that's the pertinent issue.

The food bank takes donations from neighbors, grocers and church groups. Its operators have asked those groups to stop bringing food and posted a sign informing patrons the food bank is closed.

Still, donations piled up on the ground outside the store Thursday.

"I've placed the sign out, so I've done my part," she said. "But I'm not going to stop people from receiving food, nor can I control people who are bringing the food."

Similar food banks opened elsewhere in Dallas during the pandemic. One established near the Bishop Arts District appeared to still be in operation Thursday.

Anita Heller frequents The People's Fridge. Her grandchildren depend on the free food, she said.

"There's a lot of hungry people over here, especially children," Heller said. "This helps families that want to feed their children."

Tyehimba said she will resume monthly, permitted food distribution events the community fridge concept replaced nearly three years ago.