Dallas police searching for missing siblings, 9-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for two missing children, officials said.

Police say 9-year-old Jamaree Wilson and 11-year-old Jermaine Wilson were last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Park, which is on the 6900 block of Clarkridge Drive.

The children are siblings and were reported missing around midnight by their grandparents, according to police.

They are with a family member and police say their grandparents do not believe the pair is in danger.

Jamaree is considered a "critical missing person" because she is under 10 years of age, officials said. Police said Jermaine is considered a runaway.

Jamaree was last seen in a teal shirt and shorts. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Jermaine was last seen wearing a beige and brown army shirt with blue jean shorts, according to police. He is 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.