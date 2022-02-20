Dallas police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Latif Lancelin was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard, near Frankford Road and the Bush Turnpike.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police said Latif Lancelin was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard, which is near Frankford Road and the President George Bush Turnpike.

He is described as a Black male about 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The clothes he was last seen in are not known.

Police said Lancelin left the area on foot and may need assistance.