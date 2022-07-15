Dallas police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Police say Roxane Reza was last seen Thursday night in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas area.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a 23-year-old nurse who went missing Thursday night.

Police say Roxane Reza was last seen on foot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas area.

Family and friends say Reza had gone out for a run near White Rock Lake like she normally does, but that she never returned home. She also didn't show up to work at the NICU at Baylor Scott and White Health on Friday.

According to family, the last location of Reza's phone was along the SoPac trail.

Reza is described as a Latin female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was last seen wearing workout clothes and running shoes. The colors of the clothes are unknown.

Police, family and friends spent Friday night searching along the trail in hopes of finding any trace.

"I'm hoping to just see my daughter and to come to me and give me that hug she wanted me to give her. I need my daughter back. I’m just so scared," Reza's mother, Matilte Reza, said.