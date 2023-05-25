Dallas officer injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver, police say

Dallas police said the officer was treated for minor injuries and the suspected drunk driver was not injured in the crash.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries overnight after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Deep Ellum, the department said Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the officer was driving in the 100 block of North Hall Street, approaching Main Street, when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, further investigation found the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated. Officers identified the suspect as 39-year-old Francisco Fernandez and said he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Fernandez was not injured in the crash, Dallas police said.

