Off-duty Dallas officer arrested for family violence charge, department says

Dallas PD said the officer has been with the department since July 2021.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested for a family violence charge while off-duty, according to the police department.

Officer Nicholas Hernandez was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with Assault-Family Violence, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Dallas police said Hernandez was off-duty at the time of the incident. Hernandez has been with DPD since July 2021 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol.

DPD said Hernandez is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

No other information has been made available.