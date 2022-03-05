The building at 400 N. Ervay St. still operates as a post office. But it is also the former courthouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Some 50 years ago, attorneys argued the Roe v. Wade case in a Dallas courtroom that still exists today.

The building at 400 N. Ervay Street still operates as a post office. But it is also the former courthouse.

Part of the historic building was converted into apartments called 400 North Ervay. The courtroom where attorneys argued the Roe v. Wade case is on the third floor.

The old courtroom, now called the Magistrate Lounge, is currently a common space that apartment residents can use. Apartment management told WFAA the space also serves as a venue people can reserve for weddings and meetings.

The Roe v. Wade case does not exist without the city of Dallas.

“Jane Roe” was Dallas County resident Norma McCorvey, who wanted an abortion.

She was represented by Dallas attorneys, Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee.

The courtroom where Dallas attorneys argued the Roe v. Wade case still exists downtown.



It's on the third floor of what's now an apartment building in the old courthouse.



More tonight at 5pm on @wfaa.https://t.co/DUE83JeG5v#RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/UkL0h66kbC — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) May 3, 2022