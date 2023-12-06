'He was scared and crying': Witness describes finding brother of 7-year-old girl at the center of Dallas AMBER Alert

A witness who found a little boy who was kidnapped along with his sister describes finding him in parking lot.

DALLAS — Sunday afternoon Jessica Montanez was at her restaurant, the Eggselent Café located at West Kiest in Oak Cliff, when a woman came rushing in saying a little boy was wondering around in the parking lot crying.

"She came inside the restaurant. She asked for water for him, and she pulled me aside and told me that his sister was missing that someone kidnapped his sister," said Montanez.

She and the other woman called 911 and waited for police while the little boy clutched his water gun in his hand.

"He looked scared and nervous with us. We tried to come closer to him. He was in shock about what happened,” said Montanez.

She said the little boy told them he and his 7-year-old sister were walking to a 7-Eleven near an apartment complex on Argentia Drive where they live.

It’s about a mile from where he was found.

The little boy told them a man in this vehicle approached them.

"He asked them if they needed a ride, and they got in the car," said Montanez.

She said the man took them to a Family Dollar store and asked the little boy to get out of the car.

"The man was going to buy the little girl clothes. That’s what he told the little boy, and the little girl wanted to leave but he told her no you have to stay in car,” said Montanez.

That’s when police said the man took off with the little girl.

"When the 9-year-old child gets out of the vehicle – goes up to the door of the store and it’s not open, turns back and looks around and sees the suspect take off with the girl in car," said Kristin Lowman, spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department.

Police said nearly 12 hours later, the little girl was found back at the complex on Argentia Drive wondering around.

WFAA spoke with a witness who found her, but the witness didn’t want to go on camera. But she say the girl was calm and just wanted to be taken to her mother.