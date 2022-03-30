Daddy Yankee doing farewell tour stop in San Antonio

Daddy Yankee fans, he's coming to San Antonio in September!

SAN ANTONIO — Daddy Yankee's farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta, is making a stop right here in the Alamo City on September 14, according to the AT&T Center.

Daddy Yankee announced that he's retiring from the music industry last week after giving fans three decades worth of hits including 'Gasolina'.

The 'King of Reggaeton's 2017 hit Despacito became the first Spanish-language song to hit number one the Billboard Hot 100 since the mid-90s, his website said. The music video for the song became the most watched video on the platform for the 2010-2019 decade, his website said.

The AT&T Center said tickets will go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m. All other Texas cities that will be apart of the farewell tour are sold out.