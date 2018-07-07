SAN ANTONIO — Emergency responders found 4-year-old Markus Marsh unresponsive in a neighbor's pool Friday. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital one day before his fifth birthday.

Joe Byrd Jr. lived through a similar, harrowing scenario two years ago. His youngest daughter, Tristan, drowned in the family's backyard pool.

"She had a loud laugh, she loved the dogs,” Byrd said. “She'd come and pat the couch and say, 'sit Dada, sit,' and that meant come and read her books until bedtime."

Byrd says Tristan was adventurous and strong-willed. She went to heaven on Good Friday in 2016.

"Sometimes I wonder if the pain I'm going through now, we're going through now, was worth those 2 years and 57 days, not counting the anticipation of 9 months of pregnancy,” Byrd said. “Yeah it was. She brought a whole new dynamic to things...It's impossible to put a value on that. She was my buddy."

While time has ticked away since saying goodbye to his buddy, Byrd said the pain is still raw. He found support among other families who have lost children to drowning. Learning one of his neighbors is facing their darkest hour cuts to the core.

"We were sitting here talking and we got this alert of the 54th fatality here in Texas,” Byrd said. “I want the parents and family to know that I'm here for them, we are here for them and there are so many of us out here to help them get through this...you're loved and you will be supported and if you need us, we are here."

The Byrd family has become water safety advocates since losing their daughter. They started the Miss Tristan Foundation which funds a survival swimming program at about a dozen Catholic schools in San Antonio.

