Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood will be witnessed through TV sets all over after he has been recently featured in a Netflix series.

The subject matter, however, is very somber, as the 2018 documentary series seeks to explore first-hand accounts of numerous capital murders from the death row inmates that committed the crimes.

'I am a Killer' is comprised of ten episodes that chronicle numerous killings and dive into the lives of those who committed the crimes.

LaHood is heavily featured in Episode 2, "Killer in the Eyes of the Law." That is because the episode is based on the 1996 slaying of LaHood's brother, Michael Lahood, Jr., who was 25 years old when he died.

Many in San Antonio have heard about the murder because it has long been a public speaking subject for LaHood throughout his career and campaign, and what he says was the motivation for him to pursue his field in the first place.

However, the reason Netflix picked up the story could be because of the atypical story surrounding the case, with a commutation from death row, and the unique circumstance one of the murderers found himself in with his alleged victim's brother seated in a position to decide his fate.

Kenneth Foster was one of several men found guilty in the capital murder case. Two were handed down life sentences, and one was put to death for the crime.

Foster was handed down a death sentence for his role but was commuted just hours before his execution.

All ten episodes, including the one featuring LaHood, are available for streaming on Netflix.

