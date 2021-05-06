Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle; driver takes off, police say

He was taken to University Hospital, but passed away due to his injuries.

A man passed away after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Babcock and Huebner Road on the city's northwest side.

When police arrived, they found the man lying in the street. He was taken to University Hospital, but passed away due to his injuries.

Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle that hit the man. Another driver saw the victim on the road and called for help, but did not see the crash take place.

However, police said they are going to use debris from the crash to track down the driver. The road was closed for a few hours as authorities investigated.