One person in critical condition after a report of a cutting, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a cutting on the northwest side early Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call of a "cutting in progress" at the Dominion Apartments near Fredericksburg and Gus Eckert Road around noon. Police said the cutting may have happened after an argument.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers did arrest a suspect a short time later in a nearby area. There is no word yet on what charges he faces.