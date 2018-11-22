SAN ANTONIO — Who doesn’t love cute kids and hot cops? A charity calendar by the Children’s Hospital and the San Antonio Police Department is chock full of both kinds of flirts.By making a calendar purchase, you can help San Antonio sweethearts facing health challenges.

To order a calendar, click here.

Step into the Stone Home in Leon Valley and you’ll hear the sounds of a fierce competition. Holding red chips in his hand, Jagger Stone looks at the Connect Four game rack and makes his move. Asking about how great it is to be 8-years-old, Jagger has a humorous response.

“Um, that I don't have puberty yet.”

His jokes can’t crack the concentration of San Antonio Police Officer Felipe Serna. He keeps one eye on Jagger as his yellow chip falls into place. While there can be only one winner in Connect Four, both guys beat a battle with cancer.

“It really touches my heart that someone that young could go through something so drastic,” said Serna.

After rounds of chemo two years ago, Jagger had surgery to remove tumors from his lungs and one of his kidneys. Officer Serna also had surgery and radiation for a tumor. Both are happy to be in remission.

“He's my cancer survivor friend,” Jagger piped up, showing a stuffed bunny as the third warrior in the room.

Another thing Jagger and Officer Serna share is the title of Mr. September. They’re models in a 2019 charity calendar. SAPD teamed up with the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation for the project.

“We got a lot of positive feedback, especially from the ladies on the calendar from last year,” said SAPD Officer Doug Greene. “We still wanted to ride that momentum and a give back to our community.”

Twenty dollars for a calendar will help other families facing a medical crisis.

“We're extremely grateful and we want to support the children's hospital as much as we can,” said Jagger’s mom, Jessica Stone. “Anybody who is lucky … to get in there and be as well taken care of as Jagger was.”

With plenty of energy, Jagger hopes his inviting smile will encourage lots of sales.

“I felt like I would be more famous. I'd be like really famous,” said Jagger.

To order a calendar visit the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation page here.

© 2018 KENS