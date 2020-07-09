LOOK AT THIS: Custom boat turns heads across West Texas

Pictures and video of an Abilene man's custom boat go viral on TikTok and Barstool Sports

ABILENE, Texas — Although Labor Day marks the end of summer for some, one West Texas family is still making waves with their one of a kind boat rig.

We've had a good time with it this summer, this was the first time we've had it out". said owner and creator, Mickey Houk.

Houk says the inspiration came from both his career of managing a truck dealership at Kenworth of Tye, as well as the push from his 17-year-old daughter Gracelyn who wanted something unique.

According to Houk, the vessel is made up of a 1976 Kenworth w900, the cab was off 1980 w900 and the boat was a 1976 Harris flote bote, and it is completely safe by Texas Game Warden standards.

What started as a special project for his family to enjoy has made quite the wave across anyone who sees it and pictures and videos of the boat have been featured on TikTok and Bar Stool Sports

"I figured it would be a big deal but I had no idea, that thing stops traffic and it's pretty incredible to watch people's faces and see them smile and take pics and videos it just awesome," said Houk.