Curling iron left too close to toilet paper, causes fire in second-story apartment

SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit sustained approximately $10,000 in damages after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

According to an official with the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire was the result of a curling iron being left too close to rolls of toilet paper.

Fire crews responded to The Baldwin in the 200 block of Center Street around 2:30 Thursday morning.

The fire which was contained to one unit was put out by an effective sprinkler system. The smoke alarms worked properly and the building was evacuated.

Crews estimated approximately $10,000 in smoke, water, and fire damages.

All residents were able to return to their units except for the one that the fire occurred in.