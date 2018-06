The San Antonio Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium celebrated is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the Alamo Plaza June 2 to June 25, and what party isn't complete without a CAKE?

For the first time, Ripley's San Antonio hosted an Oddest Cake Contest with the aid of Cynthia DeLa Fuente, Chef Instructor at St. Philip's College, part of the Alamo Colleges.

KENS 5 was there to witness the curious confections.

© 2018 KENS