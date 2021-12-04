A crowd gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department overnight after a man identified by family as Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The curfew issued for Brooklyn Center by Mayor Mike Elliott was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday following a night of unrest and protests prompted by the police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man.

Brooklyn Center Police say they were attempting to take a suspect with an outstanding warrant into custody during a traffic stop near the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue just before 2 p.m. Sunday. The driver got back into his car, and one of the officers fired his gun and struck the victim, police say.

The driver, identified by family as 20-year-old Daunte Wright, died at the scene.

A press release from Brooklyn Center Police said the vehicle traveled "several blocks" before colliding with another vehicle. A female passenger in the car was transported to North Memorial Hospital with injuries related to the crash, according to the release. No injuries were reported by anyone inside the vehicle that was struck.

Earlier Sunday, Daunte Wright's mother Katie told KARE 11 that her son called her while he was being pulled over to get insurance information for the vehicle, a car she recently gave to him.

"A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot and she put it on the driver's side, and he was laying there lifeless," said Katie.

Large and growing crowd here at the scene. Talking directly to officers now. Most family members of the deceased. Still awaiting more information.

Early Monday morning, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott posted a video message on Twitter saying he's spoken with Governor Tim Walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington about the situation.

Elliott also said he supports "the peaceful gathering of our community, who are gathering to hold space amid our calls for transparency and accountability."

A press conference is scheduled at the Brooklyn Center City Hall Monday at 11 a.m.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted on social media Sunday night that he's monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center and is praying for Wright's family after another Black man's life was "taken by law enforcement."

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright's family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.

Following the shooting, a large group of community members gathered near the scene as officials continued their investigation. Just after 9:30 p.m., hundreds of demonstrators began blocking Humboldt Avenue just south of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters.

Crews on scene reported that multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Operation Safety Net, an organization formed to help with any potential unrest throughout the Derek Chauvin trial, held a briefing for the media early Monday morning. During the briefing, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington addressed the civil unrest that stemmed from the shooting from Brooklyn Center.

This is the rue21 store in the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center in Brooklyn Center.

According to Harrington, numerous law enforcement agencies were called to assist as hundreds gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said that there will be an additional law enforcement presence, including the National Guard, in the area on Monday to continue to assist with any civil unrest.

On scene here in Brooklyn Center near 63rd & Kathrene just witnessed police in riot gear rolling up to the scene here.

According to officials, the unrest spilled over into Brooklyn Park, where police say a shot was fired at the front door of the Brooklyn Park police station. No one was injured, but police say the glass door was shattered. There have also been reports of "numerous businesses being looted," according to a release from Brooklyn Center police.

Looting also spread to the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. KARE 11 photojournalist David Peterlinz also said a cell phone store on East Lake Street was smashed.

UPDATE: Looting has now spread to parts of Minneapolis. This cell phone store on East Lake Street, near Lyndale was hit. The front door apparently smashed by a rock.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating the shooting.