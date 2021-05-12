CT Bids says thrift for gifts!

Thrift shopping for gifts this holiday season is a great way to cut back on spending while getting gifts for those you love

SAN ANTONIO — It’s no secret that supply chain pain and inflated prices threaten to put the bah-humbug on holiday gift-giving this year. But local shopping experts have a strategy to help us think out of the big box, break our Amazon addiction and buy presents without worrying about delayed delivery or busting the budget.

The CT Bids Thrift for Gifts campaign right here in San Antonio encourages locals to shop secondhand. For just about anything you might need to buy, there are great alternatives to purchasing the item brand new.

Americans seem up for the challenge.

More than 77% of adults surveyed said they are likely to buy at least one secondhand item over the holidays.

Studies suggest Americans spend $16 billion on unwanted gifts a year, many of which end up in the trash.

CT Bids is an online estate sale and auction platform created by Caring Transitions to manage the treasures and everyday household items of clients as they downsize or transition to new homes. The LOCAL experts at CT Bids suggest locals use it and other online platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and Offer Up to find gently used and sometimes new items

Here are some tips on how to thrift for gifts:

Tune Up – Basic instruments like drums, guitars wind instruments, and pianos have not changed much, if at all, through the years. You can score a great deal on used musical instruments in great condition.

Picture This – Pictures frames are a universal gift for almost any occasion. You can find cool, unique vintage picture frames with character when you buy secondhand. Sometimes you can even find unused frames. Print out a photo of your family and place it inside to make it an even more personal and special present.

Book It – This is always a great choice for the book lover, especially with most being good as new but with a used book price. Sometimes you can find a cool old book – a first-edition in some cases – that your book lover might treasure.

Baubles and Bling – You can find unusual, vintage, or custom pieces through estate sales and online auctions. Many people sell off collections when they downsize. Precious stones of a similar type and size could end up costing a fraction of the price buying used.

Home Décor Galore – No matter what the style, you are sure to find something in the home décor section to suit that special someone. Here is an idea – pick up a set of vintage cocktail glasses gifted with a bottle of your recipient’s favorite liquor.

Collector Sector - Vinyl records are back in the groove. You can find lots of albums in all music genres to boost your giftees collection. Comic books, old magazines, sports memorabilia and unique artwork are some of the other items that can be bought secondhand and are highly desired and appreciated by collectors.

Fashion Fix – You can score big on designer items – sometimes new with tags on – on dedicated sites like Poshmark and ThredUp. Lots of social media influencers sell high-end items at a fraction of the price on Poshmark they are gifted by companies wanting them to promote their brands. And you can negotiate with the sellers.

Some helpful things to keep in mind: