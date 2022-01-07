x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Teen, parents returning to court in Oxford school shooting

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond.
Credit: Oakland County Sheriff's Office
James and Jennifer Crumbley

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich — Two parents charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting are returning to court to ask for a lower bail to get out of jail. 

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond. They’re hoping a judge is willing to reduce it Friday to $100,000. 

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four teenagers.

They’re accused of making a gun accessible to son Ethan Crumbley. The 15-year-old faces a separate court hearing Friday. He is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Fake COVID testing sites popping up across San Antonio; MLK March halted due to pandemic | KENS 5 New Now