Sugar Land church pays $1.9M in medical debt for nearly 700 Fort Bend County residents

Crossbridge Church said residents received a letter in the mail informing them their medical debt was paid in full.

A lot of good things typically happen in Fort Bend County, but what one local church recently did may top the cake.

Crossbridge Church, located in Sugar Land, paid $1.9 million in medical debt for nearly 700 Fort Bend County residents, averaging nearly $3,000 per person.

Those residents received a letter in the mail informing them their medical debt was paid in full, with no strings attached, the church said.

“People facing medical hardship, especially during this COVID season, have had to choose between putting food on the table, rent, or paying a medical bill,” said Crossbridge Lead Pastor Chuck Land, “This was a tangible way for us to demonstrate the Gospel and point people to the hope they have in Jesus."

Crossbridge Church partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization, to help pay the medical debt for these residents in need.

And to show its appreciation, Fort Bend County declared May 11 "Crossbridge Church Day."

