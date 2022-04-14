Crisis Center in Comal must rebuild after fire

“The fire marshal says they handled everything perfectly.”

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A fire ripped through the Crisis Center of Comal County on Wednesday night. Families with children ran to safety. The staff are hailed heroes for helping them escape. CEO Julie Strentzsch just took over as the leader not even three weeks ago. She said the fire broke out toward the back of the building.

“Windows were blown out, she said. The wings where the rooms are at--- there’s nothing.”

Everyone was able to make it out without a scratch. Strentzsch said she is proud of the staff.

“The fire marshal says they handled everything perfectly,” she said.

The families are now elsewhere taking shelter. The Comal County Crisis Center is scrambling to figure out what to do next. Right now, they need help.

“Things that we are looking for our hygiene items,” she said. We had a great supply all of that is gone.”

The fire comes as the center has seen an uptick in clients. It helps men, women, children who are victims of domestic or sexual abuse.

“We want to keep doing the good work to walk through this with them,” the CEO said.

In the meantime, the CEO is thankful for the support she has received.

“I am just grateful for the community, their generosity, their heart,” she said.