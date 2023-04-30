Austin group hosts vigil for those affected by violent crimes

The group met to give tools and resources and honor those lives lost.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin chapter of the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ) hosted a healing vigil alongside other cities across the country on Sunday.

The event at the local chapter was meant to help survivors connect and move forward together.

Skylour Rivers has been participating in Austin's CSSJ group for the past three years. She's a survivor of sexual assault and says the group has really helped her.

"I wasn't handling everything well and my coping skills weren't the best. I had been through sexual assault, suicidal ideation, and I wanted to get out of that place," said Rivers.

Recently, she lost her sister and says for her the fifth annual Survivors Speak healing vigil on Sunday was to honor her.

"I lost my sister last year to suicide, so I used to say I was a victim. But after losing her, I realized I'm a survivor," said Rivers.

At the event on Sunday, there was a moment of silence where participants lit candles and honored the lives lost.

"I said her name, and then I said something for suicide, just to create awareness for that, and then also sexual assault," said Rivers.

One of the organizers for the event and co-chapter coordinator, Clarence Watson, said the candles represent something different for each person.

Watson is as survivor of gun violence and homelessness. He was previously incarcerated a few times and witnessed domestic violence from his parents. He is also a survivor of sexual assault from when he was younger.

"That's what my candle was for, is for the loss of my innocence and being able to know that this is where I am now – like, honored myself making it through all that," said Watson.

They also brought in a trauma specialist who went over different coping tools, like breathing exercises.

"Hopefully people took something away from it. I know what I took away from it and just a better understanding of myself and being able to honor myself," said Watson.

They also gave everyone there a copy of a book about victims' rights, "In Their Names" by Lenore Anderson.

"Any information, any resource is always good. A lot of times in the community I come from, you get you get the wrong information. You don't get any information at all," said Watson.

Ultimately the day was designed to give people tools and the community to heal from the things they've experienced.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram