SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding the person responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Mia Lutzenberger.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, around 5 a.m., Lutzenberger and two other women were walking along the Border Brook Trailhood near Ingram Park Mall.

The two women told authorities that a person tried to rob them as they were walking, hit them on their heads, leaving them unconscious. When they woke up, they found Lutzenberger dead, police said.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.