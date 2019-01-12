NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community's help after a man was shot in his vehicle Saturday night.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue.

Police said witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing a man flee the area on foot. An initial search of the area was unsuccessful in locating a suspect, authorities said.

The victim has since been identified as 31-year old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels.

Authorities are still investigating, but Detectives believe that the victim and the suspect had mutual acquaintances.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.