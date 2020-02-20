SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the 2019 murder of Anthony Donnell Clark.

According to a release from the organization, Clark, 36, was standing out Club Groove with a friend on September 1, 2019 when he was killed.

While outside, Clark was shot from a distance with a high-powered rifle by an unknown suspect. Clark was shot in the head and the same shot hit a friend.

Clark died at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Tips can be reported anonymously.