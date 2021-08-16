Crime Stoppers offers cash reward leading to felony arrest of shooting suspect

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the crime, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to possibly $5,000 in information the leads to the felony arrest of a shooting suspect.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 3:21 pm, San Antonio Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at a home along the 4700 Block of Highland Farm.

The driver of the pictured vehicle got out and fired several shots at the victim’s home. The shooter then got into the backseat of the vehicle, which was then driven away by the male pictured in the basketball jersey.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the crime, police said.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.